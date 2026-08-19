Fuel sales restrictions have been reintroduced at petrol stations in Moscow: Russians are fighting in queues for petrol. VIDEO

A video has been posted online in which a Russian woman filmed a dispute at one of Moscow’s petrol stations.

According to Censor.NET, a Yandex taxi driver attempted to fill up his car without queuing, which angered other Russians who had been waiting for fuel since early that morning.

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As a result, the taxi driver began to reverse his car towards another driver who had positioned himself in front of his vehicle.

Against the backdrop of fuel shortages in regions across the Russian Federation, Russians are increasingly getting into fights in the endless queues for petrol.

Fuel sales restrictions

According to information provided in the caption accompanying the video, restrictions on fuel sales have once again been introduced at petrol stations in Moscow.

In particular, at ‘Gazpromneft’ petrol stations, no more than 40 litres of fuel are sold per person, whilst at ‘Tatneft’ stations, the limit is up to 50 litres of petrol and 60 litres of diesel.

At the same time, it is noted that A-95 petrol is almost impossible to find at Moscow petrol stations.

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