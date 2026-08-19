Main task for Defense Minister Khmara is proper organization of defense, production, procurement and military supply systems – Zelenskyy. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy named the main task for Ukraine’s Defense Minister Yevhenii Khmara.

The president said this in his evening address, Censor.NET reports.

Read more on our Telegram channel

The main task

"My main task for Ukraine’s defense minister under these circumstances is to properly organize our defense system, our production and procurement system, and the system for supplying the troops. They must be organized so that the defense of lives in Ukraine receives everything necessary to repel Russian strikes, hold positions on the front, conduct our active operations and deliver significant strikes against Russia in response to its terror – to this war and these killings, which Putin has effectively turned into a new Russian ideology," Zelenskyy said.

He stressed that the roots of this ideology of war must be eradicated.

Read more: We have three equally important priorities: front, people, and development of defense industry, - Khmara

Khmara and Drapatyi already cooperating

According to Zelenskyy, Khmara proved during his service with the Alpha unit that "he does not waste words and knows full well that occupiers cannot be defeated with empty promises."

The President expects the Ministry of Defence to expand the scope of deep strikes, work with Ukrainian arms manufacturers to strengthen the defense of Ukrainian airspace, and cooperate with partners to enhance Ukraine’s defensive operations and offensive capabilities.

"Khmara and Drapatyi are already cooperating effectively. Thank you for that. Ahead of winter, we in Ukraine must be and will be as confident as possible in our defenses and our positions," Zelenskyy added.

Watch more: We know Russia’s next steps, mobilisation plans and strategy for autumn and winter – Khmara. VIDEO

Background