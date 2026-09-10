Ukrainian assault trooper eliminates occupier who refused to surrender while clearing positions on Huliaipole axis. VIDEO
Footage of close-quarters combat during Ukrainian defenders’ clearing of enemy defensive positions has been published online.
As reported by Censor.NET, the events unfolded on the Huliaipole axis.
The video, recorded by a drone camera, shows a Ukrainian assault trooper approaching a trench where a Russian serviceman was hiding and eliminating him at close range with a burst from an assault rifle.
"A Ukrainian assault trooper eliminates with a burst from an assault rifle an occupier who refused to surrender while positions were being cleared on the Huliaipole axis," the video caption says.
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