Estonian Foreign Minister Tsahkna has arrived in Kyiv. VIDEO

Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna has arrived in Kyiv on a visit.

He announced this on social media platform X, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

"Starting the day in brave and steadfast Kyiv. Always good to be back," he said.

What led up to this?

As is known, Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski also arrived in Kyiv on 11 September.

Earlier, Tsahkna stated that he had held a lengthy discussion about Ukraine in Tallinn with the eldest son of US President Donald Trump.

Read more: Threat from Russia to country has not changed, - Estonian Foreign Minister Tsahkna