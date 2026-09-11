Estonian Foreign Minister Tsahkna has arrived in Kyiv. VIDEO
Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna has arrived in Kyiv on a visit.
He announced this on social media platform X, according to Censor.NET.
Details
"Starting the day in brave and steadfast Kyiv. Always good to be back," he said.
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