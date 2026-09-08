Estonia’s Foreign Minister met with Trump Jr: they discussed Ukraine

Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna said that he had held a lengthy discussion about Ukraine in Tallinn with the eldest son of US President Donald Trump.

This is reported by Censor.NET, citing Bloomberg.

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Details

Donald Trump Jr. stopped off in the Estonian capital for a day on his way back from Mongolia during a trip related to the casino business. Tsahkna told ETV that he had attended a dinner at the invitation of the American side, and noted that "Ukraine was discussed quite actively at the table".

"It was very interesting to meet someone who is not an active politician but who, at the same time, wields considerable influence. Perhaps such contacts with unconventional figures close to the US presidential administration may one day prove useful," said the minister.

At the same time, he declined to reveal the details of the conversation.

"Trump Jr’s visit to Tallinn took place against the backdrop of trips by President Trump’s special envoys — Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner — to Moscow and Kyiv this weekend. They were attempting to restart negotiations on ending the war, which had reached an impasse. This was their first visit to the Ukrainian capital," the journalists noted.

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