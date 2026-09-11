Braun, Polish ultranationalist, smashed UPA monument at Ukrainian gravesite in Poland with sledgehammer and boasted about it on social media. VIDEO

Grzegorz Braun, leader of the Polish party ‘Confederation of the Polish Crown’, damaged a granite obelisk at a Ukrainian burial site in Poland with a sledgehammer. The politician himself released a video showing him smashing the names of the deceased engraved on the stone.

Brown himself reported this on social media, according to Censor.NET.

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It is reported that the incident took place in the village of Białystok, in the municipality of Długobyczów, Hrubieszów County. The footage shows the Polish politician striking the obelisk with a hammer and damaging the inscriptions bearing the names of Ukrainians.

Braun claimed that the monument is allegedly an "unauthorised structure" and should be dismantled. He also described it as "offensive to the memory of the victims of the Ukrainian genocide against Poles" and accused the memorial’s creators of "justifying Nazism and Banderaism".

The granite obelisk is situated directly on the site of a mass grave of Ukrainians who died in 1946 during fighting against the Soviet NKVD. The memorial site has existed since the 1990s, and the current stone obelisk, bearing the engraved names of the deceased, was erected in 2019.

As previously reported by Censor.NET, the monument has repeatedly been the target of vandalism. In the summer of 2026, it was daubed with paint and its decorative arch was damaged. The Ukrainian Embassy in Poland condemned the vandalism at the time. Furthermore, a few days before Braun’s actions, the obelisk was damaged again. The Polish police have launched a search for those involved.

Read more: Volume of anti-Ukrainian content in Polish information space has risen by 250 per cent, - CCD