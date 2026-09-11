Ukrainian drone attacked occupier who mistook it for "one of his own" and waved at it. VIDEO

A curious video recorded by the camera of a Ukrainian strike drone, showing the final seconds of a Russian occupier's life, has been published online.

According to Censor.NET, the combat footage was published by soldiers of the 1st Unmanned Systems Battalion "Predators of the Heights" of the 59th Separate Assault Brigade.

The footage shows a Ukrainian FPV drone slowly approaching a Russian soldier who is walking along a road in the combat zone and carrying something in his hands. Upon seeing the drone, the invader makes no attempt to hide or open fire.

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Instead, the occupier, apparently mistaking the Ukrainian "bird" (UAV -ed.note) for a Russian one, stops and begins waving amicably at the drone.

Taking advantage of the enemy's momentary confusion, the Ukrainian operator immediately attacks the occupier.

"The skies over the front line are so packed with drones that the Russian occupier simply confused a friendly 'bird' with an enemy one. Ours lit him up good," the Ukrainian defenders commented on the video.

Watch more: Assault troops of 33rd Separate Assault Regiment clear Russian dugout after drone strikes and eliminate occupiers who refused to surrender. VIDEO

Watch more: 77 occupiers eliminated: combat operations by drone operators from SSU’s Special Operations Centre "A" in Pokrovsk sector. VIDEO