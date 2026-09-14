Each day of war costs Ukraine $190 million, - Pidlasa. VIDEO

One day of full-scale war in 2026 costs Ukraine around $190 million, excluding the cost of weapons supplied by international partners. Compared with 2024, daily expenditure has risen by approximately $50 million.

This was reported by Roksolana Pidlasa, Chair of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Budgetary Matters, as reported by Censor.NET.

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As Pidlasa noted, among the reasons for the rise in expenditure is the increase in the size of the Ukrainian army and, consequently, the number of military personnel’s families to whom the state guarantees financial support.

At the same time, the Defence Forces require ever more weaponry. This includes, in particular, medium- and long-range weapons, which Ukraine uses to strike Russian oil refineries and other targets.

According to Pidlasa, in the first eight months of 2026, Ukraine spent nearly $42 billion on national security and defence. This figure does not include military aid from international partners.

Meanwhile, the state raised around $39 billion from its own resources during this period. The defence forces state that they require an additional $27 billion in funding by the end of 2026.

Read more: One day of war costs Ukraine $450 million, - Sybiha

Pidlasa explained that Russian attacks on the Ukrainian economy are also having a direct impact on budget revenues.

"Russia is deliberately targeting precisely those sectors that generate budget revenue: domestic and import VAT revenue alone fell short by $1.35 billion over eight months, and a quarter of this amount was lost in August alone," she noted.

At the same time, according to the figures she cited, Russia spent a record $123 billion on the war against Ukraine in the first half of 2026 alone.

As previously reported by Censor.NET, Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi announced the introduction of strict austerity measures for budget funds not earmarked for defence needs. According to him, the government has already identified opportunities to save 70 billion hryvnias, which it plans to allocate in full to defence.

Read more: Additional UAH 1.56 trillion allocated for defense and security under state budget changes – Svyrydenko