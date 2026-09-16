First footage of Operation Vivaldi: Third Army Corps reveals details of middle strikes against occupiers’ logistics. VIDEO

The Third Army Corps has released the first exclusive footage of its infantry in action during the Vivaldi offensive operation. The footage was filmed by the corps’ soldiers using GoPro cameras and shows Novoselivka, Oleksandrivka, Yarova, Korovii Yar and Serednie.

The frontline video shows the elimination of enemy forces that had infiltrated the area during the operation’s first season, Censor.NET reports.

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Details of the operation

The military said systematic strikes on field fuel depots in Luhansk region were an important factor in the success of Operation Vivaldi.

According to Brigadier General Andrii Biletskyi, the enemy was forced to move its fuel and lubricants supply operations to Russia’s Voronezh region, across Ukraine’s state border. Actions by unmanned systems units and middle strikes forced the enemy to dismantle a pipeline used to supply fuel from Russia to the occupied Luhansk region. With the pipeline no longer operating, fuel tanker trucks had to travel to the Voronezh region.

The distance over which this division had to evacuate its equipment increased by approximately 250 km. The corps achieved this through regular strikes on enemy field fuel and ammunition depots, communications hubs, command posts, and vehicles carrying fuel and provisions.

During Operation Vivaldi, the Third Army Corps attacked enemy logistics in two stages:

Stage 1: Strike drones isolated a zone extending up to 50 km from the front line.

Strike drones isolated a zone extending up to 50 km from the front line. Stage 2: The zone was extended to 120 km from the line of contact.

At the same time, the corps’ UAVs struck priority targets in key logistics settlements in occupied territory.

The corps said the enemy had been forced to disperse its ammunition and fuel depots across wooded areas and into Russia, slowing deliveries to frontline positions and increasing costs. Having less fuel directly available to frontline units limits the enemy’s use of UAVs and electronic warfare systems. This, in turn, makes precision weapons and UAVs more effective in the corps’ area of responsibility.

During the first stage of the operation, the Third Army Corps’ unmanned systems units carried out 36,000 strike missions.

Watch more: Operation Vivaldi: Third Army Corps liberates 85 sq km in Donetsk region. VIDEO

What is known about Operation Vivaldi and the Ukrainian Armed Forces offensive in northern Donetsk Oblast

Ukrainian troops conducted an offensive operation in northern Donetsk Oblast near Lyman. The Defence Forces liberated the village of Serednie and cleared Novoselivka, Oleksandrivka, Yarova, and Korovyi Yar of Russian infantry.

Units of the 60th Separate Mechanized Brigade, 125th Separate Heavy Mechanized Brigade, a battalion tactical group of the 3rd Assault Brigade, the Corps’ 3rd Separate Reconnaissance Battalion and 25th Separate Anti-Tank Battalion, the 66th Separate Mechanized Brigade, the 85th Tactical Group of the 8th Special Operations Forces Regiment, the Artan special unit of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, and the 10th Dozor Border Detachment were involved in Operation Vivaldi.

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