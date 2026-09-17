Occupiers sentence 69-year-old Tokmak resident to 12 years in penal colony for donations to Ukrainian Armed Forces. VIDEO

In the temporarily occupied part of the Zaporizhzhia region, a Russian "court" has sentenced 69-year-old Tokmak resident Nataliia Nadeina to 12 years in a penal colony for transferring money to support the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The occupiers accused her of "treason."

As Censor.NET reports, Russian media have reported the case.

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According to the Russian account, the woman made 39 transfers between August 2023 and May 2025 to a bank card used to collect donations for Ukrainian service members.

Nadeina transferred a total of 60,454 rubles to support the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The Russian side claims she found the donation details in a pro-Ukrainian Telegram channel.

The occupation "Zaporizhzhia Regional Court" found her guilty of "treason" under the Russian Criminal Code and sentenced her to 12 years in a general-regime penal colony. It also imposed one year of restricted liberty after she serves that sentence.

Read: Occupiers seized property from six companies and five individuals in Sevastopol for supporting Ukraine

The Russian side claims the woman acquired Russian citizenship in August 2023.

It is unknown when Nadeina was detained. She was under house arrest during the investigation but was taken into custody after the sentence was announced. In a video of the hearing released by the Russian side, she is seen walking on crutches.

Russian occupation authorities and the "courts" they have established in temporarily occupied territories are illegal. The forced application of Russian law to Ukrainian citizens in those territories has no legal effect.

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