Six schools in Kyiv closed due to COVID-19 cases

Six schools in Kyiv city have been closed due to a rise in coronavirus cases, 1,137 classes in 289 schools have been transferred to distance learning.

As reported by Censor.NET.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said this at a briefing on November 30.

"In total, 1,401 pupils are sick with coronavirus. Also, more than 1,020 are also sick," he said.

The mayor also said that due to confirmed coronavirus cases, 219 groups in 156 kindergartens have been temporarily closed.

"Eight kindergartens have been fully closed for quarantine," he added.

Some 9,946 new COVID-19 cases were laboratory confirmed in Ukraine on November 30, bringing the total to 732,625.