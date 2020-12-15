Bad weather leaves 234 towns and villages in Ukraine without electricity

Adverse weather conditions have left 234 towns and villages in 3 regions of Ukraine without electricity, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reports.

"As of 7:15 on December 15, bad weather conditions (wet snow, wind gusts) caused blackouts in 234 populated areas in three regions, in particular: Chernihiv region – 204, Sumy region – 23, and Kyiv region – 7," the report says.

Emergency teams of regional power distribution companies have started to conduct needed repairs to resume electricity supply.

At the same time, the State Emergency Service reported referring to information from the State Road Agency that there were no traffic restrictions on main highways as of Tuesday morning.

Some 635 employees and 539 units of equipment from the State Road Agency were involved to ensure free passage along highways.