Reasons to believe that Putin is considering a "Korean" scenario for Ukraine, - Budanov

Putin may try to impose a "Korean" scenario on Ukraine.

As reported by Censor.NET, this opinion was expressed by the head of Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Brigadier General Kyrylo Budanov.

"After the setbacks near Kyiv and the impossibility of overthrowing Ukraine's central government, Putin is already shifting his main operational directions: the south and the east. There are reasons to believe that he is considering a "Korean" scenario for Ukraine. Meaning, he will try to impose a dividing line between the unoccupied and occupied regions of our country. This is a try to make North and South Korea in Ukraine. After all, he is definitely not able to swallow the whole state", - Budanov said.



He is convinced that the issue of establishing a land corridor to Crimea is still relevant for the Russian fascist regime. But the main problem for the implementation of this plan is our unshakable Mariupol, which has shackled significant enemy forces.

"The occupiers will try to merge the occupied territories into a single quasi-state entity that will confront independent Ukraine. We are already seeing attempts to create "parallel" authorities in the occupied territories and force people to give up the hryvnia. They may want to bargain at the international level. But the resistance and demonstrations of our citizens in the occupied territories, counterattacks of the Armed Forces, and gradual liberation - significantly complicate the implementation of enemy plans. In addition, the season of total Ukrainian guerrilla safari will soon begin. Then there will be one relevant scenario left for the Russians - how to survive", - Budanov concluded.