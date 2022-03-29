Ukraine's talks with Russia: delegations have already arrived in Istanbul. PHOTO

The Ukrainian and Russian delegations have already arrived in Istanbul for the next round of talks.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to ВВС.

In turn, the Turkish newspaper Sabah reports that the Russian delegation arrived yesterday afternoon, and the Ukrainian - at about 22.00 in the evening landed at Ataturk International Airport. After carrying out the necessary procedures there, the Ukrainian delegation moved to the hotel where they stayed.

As previously reported, the talks are expected to begin at 10 am today at the Dolmabahçe Palace in Istanbul.







