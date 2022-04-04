UN Security Council refused to convene emergency meeting at Russia's request

Russia wanted to convene an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council and was going to accuse Ukraine of "provoking radicals" in Bucha. But the United Nations refused.

According to Censor.NET with reference to Reuters.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Russia would again demand an urgent meeting of the Security Council because of "provocations by radicals" in the city of Bucha.

The British mission to the UN, which currently chairs the Security Council, said the body would not meet on Monday, April 4, at Russia's request.

Instead, the planned discussion on Ukraine will be held on Tuesday, April 5.

Read more: It is still dangerous to be in Kyiv region, - the head of administration

Earlier, the Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the UN Serhiy Kyslytsia said that Russia wants to distort the UN Security Council meeting on atrocities in Bucha.