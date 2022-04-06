Enemy continues to prepare for offensive operation in eastern Ukraine, - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has released operational information on the Russian invasion as of 6:00 pm on April 5

As reported by Censor.NET this was posted by the General Staff on their official Facebook.

The message reads: "The forty-second day of heroic opposition of the Ukrainian people to the Russian military invasion continues.

The enemy continues to prepare for an offensive operation in eastern Ukraine in order to establish full control over the territory of Donetsk and Luhansk regions. The Russian occupiers are regrouping troops and conducting reconnaissance, trying to improve the tactical position of certain units in the South Bug area and gain a foothold on the administrative borders of the Kherson region.

The main focus of the enemy's efforts is to conduct offensive operations in order to break through the defenses of the Joint Forces in the Donetsk direction. It is also trying to take full control of the city of Mariupol.

The regrouping of troops and the restoration of combat capability of the Central Military District units deployed to the Bryansk and Kursk oblasts are nearing completion.

Watch more: Man shot dead by occupiers was found at service station in Bucha. VIDEO

Training and relocation of units of the occupying forces of the armed forces of the Russian Federation to the territory of Ukraine is underway. The enemy planned to move units of the 38th Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade of the 35th All-Military Army of the Eastern Military District from the territory of the Republic of Belarus to the Belgorod Region. The movement of some units of the Central Military District to this region is also recorded.

In the Volyn and Polissya directions, no significant changes were found in the position and condition of the enemy troops. Units of the Eastern Military District withdrawn to the territory of the Gomel region are completing the regrouping.

The movement of enemy units to railway stations for loading and subsequent redeployment is noted.

The enemy continues to block Kharkiv in the Slobozhansky direction. Mostly at night, the Russian occupiers shell the city using multiple rocket launchers, artillery and mortars. In the area of ​​the city of Izyum, the enemy did not take active action. By forces of separate divisions of the 20th all-military and 1st tank armies of the Western military district it carries out regrouping.

Watch more: General of Russian Federation Vitaly Shkolenko, native of Cherkasy region, ordered to fire on Kyiv region - head of village of Tekucha Gershun. VIDEO

To increase the efficiency of the transfer of military cargo, the enemy began to use the railway. The arrival of railway echelons with weapons and military equipment from the Valuyki station (Russian Federation) to the Kupyansk railway station (Ukraine) has been recorded.

In the Donetsk and Luhansk directions, the enemy's main efforts are focused on hostilities in the areas of the settlements of Popasna and Rubizhne and the establishment of control over the city of Mariupol. Trying to improve the tactical position.

Continues to fire in most areas.

The enemy carried out artillery shelling in the areas of Kreminna, Pisky, Ocheretino, Rozivka, Novobahmutivka, Novosilka Druha, Marinka and Krasnohorivka.

In the areas of Popasna, Stepny, Novotoshkivsky, Rubizhny, Severodonetsk and Solodky, the enemy carried out assault operations, but was unsuccessful.

The storming of the city of Mariupol continues, while the enemy is actively using aircraft.

In the South Bug direction, the enemy continues to shell the settlements of Shcherbaki, Komyshuvakha, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Huliaipilske, Lukyanivske, Preobrazhenka and Huliai Pole.

As a result of offensive actions of units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the enemy lost control over the settlement of Osokorivka. "

Read more: Western officials admit that Putin may try to seize Kyiv again, despite change in strategy - CNN