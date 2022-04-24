Occupiers are introducing rubles and installing equipment of Russian mobile operator in Kharkiv region, - intelligence

The Russian occupiers are trying to demoralize the population of the occupied territories of Kharkiv region and establish their own order.

According to Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, at the same time, people are massively refusing hostile "help" and surprising Russians with self-organization.

It is specified that a wide volunteer movement is unfolding in the occupied territories of the Kharkiv region:

- In the Velykoburlutskyi district, volunteers deliver food and medicine to their homes, the money for which they collect on their own, fundamentally refusing Russian "help".

- There is no water supply in the Kupyansk district, so volunteers organized the delivery of technical water for the elderly. The situation with access to drinking water remains extremely tense.

"It is known that during April 21-23, the Russian military confiscated generators from locals for their own use.

At the same time, the occupiers express surprise at the activity and self-organization of Ukrainians in the temporarily occupied areas of the Kharkiv region. According to them: "In Russia, everything would be different. No one would volunteer."

Russian servicemen and FSB officers are trying to demoralize the local population by spreading information that "Ukraine has cut off electricity supplies to settlements," and that "Kharkiv is almost occupied by the Russians," the statement said.

At the same time, the occupiers are tightening control over telephone and Internet networks. In particular, the equipment of the Russian mobile operator Megafon is being installed in the Kharkiv region.

The settlement in Russian rubles is also being introduced, and the local population is being agitated to go to Russia and buy goods and medicines there.