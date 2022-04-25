Biden nominated Bridget Brink as US Ambassador to Ukraine

US President Joe Biden has nominated US Ambassador to Slovakia Bridget A. Brink as head of the US Embassy in Ukraine.

As reported by Censor.NET, Ukrinform informed with reference to the press release of the White House.

"Today, President Biden announced his intention to nominate Bridget A. Brink, a veteran of US diplomacy, as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Ukraine," the White House said.

It is noted that Brink is a career diplomat of the US High Diplomatic Service, currently, she holds the position of US Ambassador to the Slovak Republic.

Read more: I thank President Biden and American people for their leadership in supporting Ukraine, - Zelensky

Prior to that, Ms. Brink worked as a Senior Advisor and Deputy Assistant Secretary in the Office of European and Eurasian Affairs at the US Department of State, responsible for issues related to Eastern Europe and the Caucasus.

She was also the Deputy Head of Mission at the US Embassies in Tashkent (Uzbekistan) and Tbilisi (Georgia).

Brink spent her 25-year career in the Foreign Service, focusing on advancing US policy in Europe and Eurasia.

Read more: Since war started Kyiv is still standing, we will continue to support Ukraine, - Biden

Brink has won numerous awards. She holds a master's degree in international relations and political science from the London School of Economics and Political Science, and a bachelor's degree in political science from Kenyon College (USA). She speaks Russian and has studied Slovak, Serbian, Georgian, and French.

As reported, in early February, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told reporters that Ukraine had received a request from the United States to appoint Bridget Brink as ambassador, and the procedure for approving her candidacy had already begun.