Ukraine's weapons from Germany will not provoke World War III. It has already begun, - Ambassador Melnyk

The supply of weapons to Ukraine from Germany cannot provoke World War III, as it has already begun.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by RBC-Ukraine with reference to the statement of the Ambassador of Ukraine to Germany Andrii Melnyk in an interview with Bild.

"The world war has already begun. Putin's attack on Ukraine affects everyone, including the Germans, although not yet militarily. It should be clear to everyone: Putin wants a new imperialist world order with a smaller NATO, which no longer includes Poland, the Czech Republic and Slovenia. Putin is waging this war of destruction against the entire West, against our system of values," Melnyk said.

He considers the fear of becoming a participant in the war, supplying weapons, complete nonsense.

"For Putin, Germany has long been a party to the war. Anyone who wants to prevent the escalation of their war must help us now put Putin in his place. Russia's victory in Ukraine would be the worst thing that could happen to Germany," he said.

It should be noted that German Chancellor Olaf Scholz reacted to Germany's criticism for lack of leadership in supplying heavy weapons to Ukraine to confront Russia in the war, saying that he seeks to be careful and not rush.

It will be recalled that the German Bundestag approved the supply of German heavy weapons to Ukraine.

Earlier it was reported that Germany will supply anti-aircraft guns to Ukraine closer to the summer.

