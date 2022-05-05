Ukraine is ready to enforce silence regime in Mariupol - Zelensky

To evacuate civilians from Azovstal, it is necessary to introduce a regime of "silence".

The President stated in the evening video message, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"We negotiate and hope to continue rescuing people from Azovstal. From Mariupol. There are still civilians there, women, children. To rescue them, we need the continuation of the silence regime. The Ukrainian side is ready to enforce it, we just need time to lift people from those basements, from those shelters underground.

Under the current conditions, we can't use special equipment to clear the rubble. Everything is done manually. But we believe that everything will work out," said the Head of State.

Read more: Zelensky asked Guterres to assist in removing all wounded from Azovstal