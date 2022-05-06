Aviation of Russian Federation for several weeks isn't included in zone of action of Ukrainian air defense, - Air forces of Ukraine

Russian aviation has been out of the Ukrainian air defense zone for several weeks now.

The spokesman of command of Air forces of Armed forces of Ukraine Yurii Ihnat reported about it, informs Censor.NET with reference to "Interfax-Ukraine".

"Today, the enemy's combat aircraft do not enter the area of our air defense, nor do they collide with our fighters, but only operate where the territory they have temporarily controlled is already under their control, which they have saturated with air defenses. Kherson region in the east of the country," Ihnat said at a briefing at the Ukraine Media Center on Friday.

He noted that this was achieved due to the fact that in the first weeks of the war the enemy suffered heavy losses.

"Today, almost 200 enemy aircraft of various types are affected, as well as more than 150 helicopters, many UAVs and cruise missiles. The enemy has suffered significant losses, such as modern, new aircraft, pilots who died and were wounded. it has not been in the airspace we control for several weeks," Ihnat said.

The speaker clarified that the "main storm" for enemy aircraft are anti-aircraft missile systems Buk-M1 and S-300.

"Today we need planes with powerful radars, powerful missiles that can see the enemy 100 km away and missiles that can be launched at such a distance, missiles that have active homing heads and electronic warfare systems," Ihnat said.

According to him, these are F-15 and F-16 fighters of certain modifications that Ukrainian pilots will be able to master.

"If there is such an aircraft, F-15 or F-16, which will be able to oppose the planes of Russia on an equal footing, it will radically change the balance of power," Ignat said.

The speaker also noted that Ukraine needs NASAMS and Patriot complexes.

"Today we would need a complex such as the Norwegian-American NASAMS, armed with American AMRAAM-120 missiles, which can in such conditions of war, in the situation in which we find ourselves, extremely effective in countering Russian aviation, because the complex is mobile. "If we talk about the future, of course, we would very much like to have an American complex like the Patriot, which is one of the best examples in the world," he said.