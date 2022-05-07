ENG
Explosions are heard in Khmelnytsky region, - mass media

About explosions on May 7 in Khmelnytsky regions. People are asked to stay in shelters.

Censor.NET reports about it with reference to "Suspilne.Podillya". There is no official confirmation of the information yet.

Prior to that, an air alert was issued throughout Ukraine.

The Russians struck at OdesaSumy, and Mykolayiv.

