Ukrainian soldiers killed up to 10 Russian generals - head of US Department of Defense Intelligence Berrier

Ukraine killed eight to ten Russian generals during the conflict in Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, citing CNN, this was announced on Tuesday in the Senate Armed Services Committee, Lieutenant General Scott Berrier, head of the US Department of Defense Intelligence.

U.S. officials have closely monitored the rise in the number of Russian generals killed, an extremely high figure for today's military, far exceeding the number of U.S. generals lost in the 20 years of conflict in Afghanistan.

Some U.S. officials attribute this unusually high figure to partial intelligence support provided by the United States, while others believe it is due to the fact that Russian generals are forced to act much deeper in the conflict zone than might normally be expected, motivate their troops.

Read more: Volnovakha destroyed by 90%

"Does the fact that Russia is losing all these generals tell you that these generals have to move forward to ensure that their orders are carried out?" Asked Arkansas Republican Sen. Tom Cotton.

"Yes," said Chief Lieutenant General Scott Berrier.

In general, Berrier said that Ukraine is better prepared to take part in the conflict of motivated soldiers, even if its troops are much smaller than Russian forces.

"I think Ukrainians are right in terms of endurance and how they face the defense of their nation," Berrier said. "I'm not sure that Russian soldiers from distant Russian military districts really understand that."

Read more: In Mariupol another 100 thousand people are waiting for evacuation, - mayor Boychenko