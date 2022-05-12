Finland's accession to NATO will be quick, - Stoltenberg

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has said that Finland's membership will strengthen both the alliance and the country itself.

"If Finland decides to apply, it will be warmly accepted into NATO and the accession process will be smooth and fast," Stoltenberg said.

He added that Finland is one of NATO's closest partners, "a mature democracy, a member of the European Union and will make an important contribution to Euro-Atlantic security."

On 12 May, Finnish President Sauli Niinisto and Prime Minister Sanna Marin officially announced their support for NATO membership.

The final decision to apply for NATO membership will require a vote in parliament.

