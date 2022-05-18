Russian Defense Ministry claims that 959 Azovstal defenders surrendered

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, 959 Azovstal defenders have allegedly surrendered to the Russians since May 16, 694 of them have done so in the last 24 hours.

The official representative of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation Igor Konashenkov reported about it, Censor.NET reports with reference to the Russian mass media.

According to him, 80 of them were injured. Konashenkov added that 51 people were hospitalized in Novoazovsk hospital.

Ukraine has not yet named the number of defenders who left Azovstal.

