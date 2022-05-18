Russian occupiers plan to demolish Azovstal, - Mariupol City Council

The Russian occupiers from the DNR intend to destroy the remnants of the Azovstal metallurgical plant before the liberation of Mariupol.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the telegram channel of the Mariupol City Council.

"Why?

- Forces for Mariupol de-occupation will soon appear in the Ukraine Armed Forces. The Russians are preventively destroying an important industrial complex for Ukraine.

- they want to erase any reminder of the heroic deed of the Ukrainian military.

- The occupiers are not interested in the restoration and development of Mariupol. For them, this is just the territory for the Crimean corridor, "the statement reads.

The City Council emphasizes that the company is important because it is a unique full-cycle metallurgical complex that provided 10,000 jobs, provided billions of dollars in foreign exchange earnings and taxes, produced 7,000 tons of high-quality steel, and 6 million tons of cast iron and 4.5 million tons of rolled metal.

"For Russian barbarians break - do not build. The soul does not hurt ", - summarize the message.

It will be recalled that on May 16, the media reported on the removal of Ukrainian defenders from Azovstal.

Read more: European Commission will provide macro-financial assistance to Ukraine up to 9 billion euros in 2022, - von der Leyen

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine later said: "The evacuation of 53 seriously wounded servicemen has begun. They were taken to a medical facility in Novoazovsk. Another 211 defenders were evacuated to Olenivka through a humanitarian corridor and returned to Ukrainian-controlled territory through an exchange procedure."