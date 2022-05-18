Russia has again threatened Finland with joining NATO

The Russian Foreign Ministry has again threatened Finland with NATO membership. Russia has said that the country is waiting for a "surprise" in response to accession.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was posted by RIA Novosti.

The corresponding statement was made by the official representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Maria Zakharova. She stressed that the response to Finland's decision would be military.

"It will be a surprise. It depends on our Ministry of Defense. Of course, the decision will be made taking into account the whole range of factors and peculiarities of Finland's membership in NATO. Based on all these factors, a decision will be made, but first of all.

Finland reportedly formally applied to join NATO on 17 May. Earlier, Russia threatened "military steps" and other measures of influence if Finland and Sweden joined NATO.

