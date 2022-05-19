G7 countries agreed to allocate $18.4 billion to Ukraine

G7 finance ministers agreed today to $18.4 billion to help Ukraine pay its bills in the coming months and said they are ready to support Kyiv throughout the war with Russia and to do more if needed.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated by "European truth" with reference to Reuters.

"We have mobilized $18.4 billion in fiscal support in 2022, including $9.2 billion in recent commitments," the draft ministerial communiqué said.

"We will continue to support Ukraine throughout this war and are prepared to do more if needed," is said in message.

Read more: EU will allocate additional € 500 million for military assistance to Ukraine, - Borrel

The G7 welcomed the European Commission's proposal Wednesday to provide 9 billion euros to Ukraine and noted that the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development and the International Finance Corporation are planning $3.4 billion in support. But it is not yet clear whether these funds are part of the 18.4 billion dollars will be allocated separately.

As reported, Germany will support Ukraine with a short-term budget support of about a billion euros.

According to the German Finance Ministry, Ukraine has asked for about 5 billion euros in aid for three months.

However, additional support may be needed after that time.

Read more: G7 countries support idea of transferring seized Russian assets to Ukraine, - Kuleba