Germany has extra Marder APCs, but does not want to transfer them to Ukraine - Bild

The German Defense Ministry has more than 60 Marder infantry fighting vehicles, which it does not plan to use and at the same time does not transfer to Ukraine.

According to Censor.NЕТ, with reference to Suspilne, this was reported by the German tabloid Bild, citing a confidential document of the German Defense Ministry.

According to the document, the Bundeswehr has "more than 62 Marder A3 configurations that are no longer in use. Of these, 32 can be repaired and used again if necessary, and another 30 can only be used for spare parts.

The Bild source notes that it will take a long time - nine to twelve months - to bring the available Marders to combat readiness, but if German defense companies are involved, the process will be accelerated.

The publication adds that earlier German officials denied the availability of the armored personnel carriers requested by Ukraine. In particular, the German Defense Ministry provided such an answer to Focus, which was the first to report about the Marder.

"The numbers themselves show that not because of technology, but because of political reluctance, we do not promise to provide Ukraine with the Marder, at least for the fall," the Bild source notes.

