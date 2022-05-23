Russians bypass sanctions due to Belarus: arranged "bank tourism," - Iermak

Russians bypass sanctions on account of Belarus.

This was reported by the head of President' Office of Ukraine Andrii Iermak in Тelegram, reports Censor.NЕТ.

It has now become popular to travel to Minsk for so-called "bank tourism," to get Visa and MasterCard cards from Belarusian banks. They can be used to pay abroad and in international online stores. There is also a demand for accounts in the banks of Uzbekistan.

Visa and MasterCard cards issued in Russia cannot be used for international online payments abroad. The card giants stopped operating in the country on March 6 because of Russia's war with Ukraine.

Denim retail chain Levi Strauss & Co. has decided to leave the Russian market after 29 years in business. The company will sell its assets.

Starbucks Corp. will leave Russia in the same way. They have been operating on the market for 15 years," the head of the PO said.