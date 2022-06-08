European Parliament has recommended granting Ukraine a candidate status

The European Parliament supported the resolution calling for Ukraine to be a candidate for EU membership, as well as to provide Ukraine with the necessary weapons as soon as possible.

As Censor.NЕТ informs, it was reported by Deutsche Welle.

The resolution was approved at the plenary session on June 8. 438 parliament members voted in favor, 65 voted against and 94 abstained.

The European Parliament recommended that the EU Council grant Ukraine EU candidate status "as a clear political signal of solidarity with the people of Ukraine".

Read more: European Parliament President Metsola promised support for Ukraine

In addition, the European Parliament recommended "that the weapons be provided without delay in accordance with the needs expressed by the Ukrainian authorities, in particular through the European Peace Facility and Coordination Center as well as bilateral agreements between the EU and Ukraine." Under this instrument, the European Union has already allocated 2 billion euros for weapons for Ukraine.

The text also emphasizes Ukraine's sovereign right to choose its own alliances without outside interference, calls for an investigation into war crimes committed by the Russian army in Ukraine, and calls on the EU to impose secondary sanctions on organizations and third countries that help Russia circumvent sanctions.

"The strategic goal of a free world is to help Ukraine ultimately defeat the Russian aggressor and regain control of its internationally recognized territory," the resolution said.

Read more: European Parliament has abolished customs duties on imports from Ukraine