Debate on Ukraine's accession "could split EU unity", now more important is supply of aid, - Portuguese Prime Minister Costa

The Prime Minister of Portugal, Antonio Costa, believes that the debate on granting Ukraine the status of a candidate for EU membership could "split the unity of the EU" and create "false expectations."

He said this in an interview with the Financial Times, Censor.NET informs with reference to Liga.net.

Costa said "disagreements among EU members would be a real gift from Vladimir Putin."

"The best support that the European Union can give to Ukraine is to help preserve its integrity, and the best we can offer it is the unity of the whole of Europe," he said.

"The main thing is not a legal debate around Ukraine, but practical supplies," he added.

Costa said his goal was to "formulate a clear commitment to support at the next Council of Europe right now and to create a long-term platform to help rebuild Ukraine."

Costa also said he was not opposed to Ukraine's candidate status, but stressed that "concrete and immediate action" was a priority over years of long-term talks. According to him, such talks could "create false expectations that will turn into bitter disappointment."

The European Commission is expected to publish conclusions on June 18 on whether Ukraine should be granted EU candidate status.

