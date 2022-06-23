Ukraine can become EU member in 2-10 years, - Stefanishina

Ukraine will join the European Union in years, not decades, as some European officials predict.

This was stated by Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olga Stefanishina in an interview with AR, Censor.NET reports.

"We are already quite integrated into the European Union. We want to be a strong and competitive member state, so this (accession to the EU) can take two to ten years," she said.

The Deputy Prime Minister also expressed confidence that the leaders of the European Union at the summit would "100%" approve the granting of Ukraine the status of a candidate for membership, and that this decision could be made as early as Thursday.

Read more: European Council will grant Ukraine status of candidate country, - Michel

She also named three countries that she had previously mentioned as opponents of Ukraine's candidate status: the Netherlands, Sweden and Denmark. But now, Stefanishina stressed, they support the candidacy for Kyiv.