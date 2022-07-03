Enemy took control of settlement of Zolotarivka near Lysychansk - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published operational information regarding the Russian invasion as of 6:00 p.m. on June 3.

The message states: "The one hundred and thirtieth day of the heroic resistance of the Ukrainian nation to the Russian military invasion continues.

The enemy continues to launch rocket attacks on civilian objects on the territory of Ukraine.

There are no significant changes in the position and nature of the activities of the armed forces of the Republic of Belarus in the Volyn and Polissia directions.

On the Siversky direction, the enemy fired artillery and mortars at the border settlements of Bachivsk and Vovkivka, Sumy region.

In the Kharkiv direction, the occupiers are concentrating their main efforts on preventing the advance of our troops in the direction of the state border. The enemy carried out artillery fire in the areas of the settlements of Zolochiv, Khrestishche, Malynivka, Cherkaska Lozova, and Chepil.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy shelled the territory near Dolyna, Kurulka, Bohorodychne, Adamivka, and Husarivka with artillery. Ukrainian units repelled the assault in the direction of Pasika - Dolyna.

In the direction of Kramatorsk, the enemy has forced the Siversky Donets River, is trying to develop success and take possession of Bilogorivka. Fire continues to influence units of our troops in order to constrain their actions. Artillery shelling was recorded near Hryhorivka and Belogorivka.

In the Lysychansk direction, the enemy is shelling from barrel artillery in the areas of Zolotarivka and Verkhnokamyanka settlements. He led an assault in the direction of Zolotarivka and took control of the settlement.

In the direction of Bakhmut, the occupiers are shelling the districts of Soledar, Pokrovske, Bakhmut, and Klynove with artillery.

Ukrainian soldiers successfully repulsed offensive actions in the direction of Nyrkove - Berestove. Also, the enemy unsuccessfully tried to carry out combat reconnaissance in the direction of Vasylivka - Berestove. Conducted assault operations in the Vovchoyarivka - Spirne and Mykolaivka - Spirne directions. Suffered significant losses and withdrew.

In the Avdiivka, Kurakhiv, Novopavliv, and Zaporizhia directions, in order to restrain the actions of our units, the enemy carried out artillery shelling of the areas of the settlements of Avdiivka, Pisky, Novomykhailivka, Vremivka, Huliaipole, Charivne. Airstrikes near Kamianka, Avdiivka, and Shevchenko.

In the South Buz direction, the enemy is concentrating its efforts on preventing the advance of units of the Defense Forces on probable offensive lines. Takes measures for the logistical support of the troops and improves the engineering equipment of the positions.

The aggressor continues to launch missile attacks on military and civilian infrastructure facilities in the Mykolaiv direction with the aim of reducing the offensive capabilities of our troops."

