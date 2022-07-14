Rocket attack on Vinnytsia damaged 55 houses, - SES

About 55 buildings and 40 cars were damaged as a result of rocket attacks in the center of Vinnytsia.

Viktor Vitovetsky announced this at a briefing of the State Emergency Service, Censor.NET informs with reference to "Ukrinform".

"The elimination of the fire on the roof of a three-story building is now underway, the area of ​​the fire is 750 meters. The structures in the Yuvileyny household building are being dismantled. About 55 buildings of various purposes and 40 cars were damaged as a result of rocket attacks. More than 160 people and more than 20 pieces of equipment work for the State Emergency Service, as well as 9 psychologists and 80 cadets of the State Emergency Service," Vitovetsky said.

He confirmed that as of 2:30 p.m. there were 20 dead, including three children. 90 people sought medical help, more than 50 of them were hospitalized, including two children, 34 people were in serious condition, he added.

As reported, Russia launched a missile attack on Vinnytsia. According to preliminary data, 20 people died, including three children. According to the National Police, 15 citizens are missing.