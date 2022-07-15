Russian missile attack on Vinnytsia: 18 people remain missing

23 people, including three children, were killed as a result of Russian troops shelling Vinnytsia with rockets.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported to the State Emergency Service.

Thus, 23 people (including 3 children) died as a result of the shelling.

71 people (including 3 children) were hospitalized. 117 people sought medical help;

At the same time, 18 people remain missing.

It will be recalled that on July 14, the Russian occupiers fired 3 rockets at an office building in Vinnytsia.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the shelling a terrorist act.

It is known that Russian troops hit Vinnytsia with Caliber missiles from the Black Sea. It was reported that 23 people died as a result of the shelling.

