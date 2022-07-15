4 417 3
Russian missile attack on Vinnytsia: 18 people remain missing
News Censor.NET War in Ukraine
23 people, including three children, were killed as a result of Russian troops shelling Vinnytsia with rockets.
As Censor.NET informs, this was reported to the State Emergency Service.
Thus, 23 people (including 3 children) died as a result of the shelling.
71 people (including 3 children) were hospitalized. 117 people sought medical help;
At the same time, 18 people remain missing.
It will be recalled that on July 14, the Russian occupiers fired 3 rockets at an office building in Vinnytsia.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the shelling a terrorist act.
It is known that Russian troops hit Vinnytsia with Caliber missiles from the Black Sea. It was reported that 23 people died as a result of the shelling.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...