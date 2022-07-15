OSCE confirms that Russian occupants raped and killed children

The second report of the OSCE Moscow Mechanism, which established an expert mission to study the consequences of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, confirmed repeated cases of sexual violence committed by the Russian military as well as mass murders of civilians, including children.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this was stated by US Ambassador to the OSCE Michael Carpenter.

According to him, the second OSCE report, covering the period from April 1 to June 25, "was painful to read. He cited excerpts from the report confirming that the Russian military had resorted to sexual violence in Ukrainian cities.

"The scale of Russia's atrocities is enormous. For example, the mission cited "numerous" reports of rape and sexual violence against women and girls by the Russian military. The report mentions the case of 23-year-old Karina Ershova in Bucha, who was abducted, raped, subjected." and finally shot dead by Russian troops.

The report also mentions a report by Human Rights Commissioner Denisova that 25 girls between the ages of 14 and 24 were held in a basement in Bucha and gang-raped by Russian troops, which resulted in nine of them becoming pregnant. The report also states that a one-year-old boy was sexually assaulted and a 78-year-old woman was raped by Russian servicemen," Carpenter said.

The mission visited Bucha and Irpen in the Kyiv region. The mission members claim that the events in these cities are "exemplary examples of violations of international humanitarian law" and "constitute war crimes. The report also confirms that Russian troops committed crimes against humanity, Carpenter said.

The ambassador to the OSCE emphasized that "the apologists for the regime that has committed these horrors" want the whole world to believe that Ukraine is committing these crimes.

"But we have facts on our side, and not just facts, but evidence," he added.

Carpenter stressed that experts, citing photo and video evidence, claimed that "Russian forces committed targeted, organized murders of civilians in Bucha," with victims "often found shot dead with their hands tied behind their backs".

At a meeting of the Permanent Council in Vienna, he quoted an excerpt from a report about improvised torture chambers set up by Russians in the locality, where people were tortured and killed: "In the summer camp in Bucha, a number of torture chambers separated by concrete walls were found.

There was a room that was probably used for executions, with ball holes in the walls. In the next room there were two chairs, an empty jug, and a wooden board.

The Russians brought two metal springs and leaned them against the wall in another.

The pictures led Ukrainian interrogators to believe that prisoners were tortured here: tied to the springs and interrogated; tied to a board and drowned. Five dead men dressed in civilian clothes were found in this cell. They were covered with burns, bruises and lacerations. Also, in the village of Zabuchye, Bucha district, 18 mutilated bodies of murdered men, women and children were found in the basement: some had their ears cut off.

