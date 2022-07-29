Consequences of attack of Russian troops on Mykolaiv: 5 dead and 13 wounded people are known. PHOTOS
As a result of shelling of Mykolaiv by Russian troops, 5 people were killed, 13 more were injured.
The photos were published by Anton Gerashchenko, adviser to the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Censor.NET informs.
At the same time, according to the head of the regional council, Hanna Zamazeyeva, it is known about 13 wounded and 5 dead people.
Also recall, that on the morning of July 29, the Rashists hit Mykolaiv with cluster shells.
Kim,head of the RMA, said that Russian shells fell near a public transport stop.
