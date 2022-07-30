Sicheslav paratroopers destroyed enemy Su-25

Ukrainian defenders destroyed another Su-25 of the Russian army.

This was reported on the page of the 25th separate Sicheslav Airborne Brigade, Censor.NET informs.

On July 29, paratroopers of the Sicheslav brigade shot down an armored Su-25 attack aircraft of the occupiers with a well-aimed shot from the portable anti-aircraft missile system"Igla". The air target was destroyed on the territory of the Donetsk region.

Read more: In occupied Enerhodar, several explosions occurred near hotel, occupiers' equipment was destroyed, - Orlov

According to the General Staff of the AFU, the Ukrainian military has already destroyed more than a thousand air targets: 222 enemy aircraft and 190 helicopters, 733 operational-tactical UAVs.

See more: Racists shelled two districts of Kharkiv: Building of educational institution was damaged. PHOTOS