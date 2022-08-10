EU and Britain stop buying Russian coal

Since August 10, the European Union and Great Britain have stopped importing Russian coal in response to Russia’s war against Ukraine.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to European Pravda.

The EU embargo on the import of Russian coal was included in the fifth package of sanctions approved in April.

The decision provided for a ban on the purchase, import or transportation of coal and other solid fossil fuels in the EU from August, if they originate from Russia or are exported from Russia.

The introduction of the European embargo will cost Russia an estimated 8 billion euros in lost revenue per year and affect up to a quarter of its coal imports.

Read more: German Chancellor Scholz rules out possibility of launching Nord Stream-2

In Great Britain, an amendment to the sanctions regime against Russia banning the import of coal entered into force on July 21.

This amendment prohibits the importation of petroleum and petroleum products, coal and coal products, and gold, as well as the acquisition, supply, and delivery, directly or indirectly, of these commodities.

It also prohibits the provision of technical assistance, financial services and funds, as well as brokerage services related to these goods.

Read more: 225 instructors from Canada will help train Ukrainian military in Great Britain