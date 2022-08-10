Few days before explosion in occupied Olenivka, he was transferred to barrack, - daughter of "Azov" Viktor Muzyka. PHOTOS

Racists staged a terrorist attack in one of the barracks of the colony in occupied Olenivka on July 29. The day before, some of the Ukrainian prisoners of war were transferred there. Among them could be Azov fighter Viktor Muzyka.

Alyona Ivannikova, the daughter of Viktor Muzyka from Azov, has information that her father could have been transferred to the barracks on the eve of the terrorist attack.

Viktor Muzytsa should be 60 this winter. He graduated from the Kharkiv Tank School and after that served in the Soviet army. When the USSR collapsed, he left the service and went into business. Until 2016, he was a deputy of the Primorsky City Council. He did not see himself in a peaceful life, that's why after his powers as a deputy ended, he joined the "Azov" regiment, his daughter said.

"Dad came to Azov as a captain, and later received the rank of major. At the beginning of the full-scale invasion, he was at the headquarters of the anti-aircraft missile division. On February 19, dad went to work, although he could still be at home - he had a kidney operation the day before. But he said that the situation was unclear. All this time we knew that dad was in Mariupol, but he didn't say where exactly. When there was a connection, he called and said in general terms: "How are you? "Everything is fine." Yes, once he said that they were at the factory. And only from the news I understood that it was about "Azovstal", - recalls Alyona.

Azovstal also had a period when it did not have the Internet. He did not get in touch for days 7-10. And then he called us at night - alive.

The last voice message we received from the father was on May 19. It was sent by my father's brother. He said that today he is leaving Azovstal, that they are being transferred to Olenivka. That he loves us, kisses us so that we wait for him. The meeting will definitely take place, but it is not known when.

"About June 10, a girl from the Red Cross called my mother. She said: "I have your husband's application form, which he filled out when he left Azovstal. I have already seen hundreds of them. But this is the first time." It turns out that the questionnaire contained the item "Close relatives who need to be informed that you left Azovstal and were captured." Father wrote "Olena's music" and in brackets - beloved wife. Mother burst into tears. With Dad called us twice during captivity.The calls were half a minute each.

He said that he was filling out the same questionnaire from the Red Cross. Mom asked about his health, he answered that everything was fine. I asked if there was a Red Cross there? He said no. The representatives of the organization were there only when they left the factory. He also said that he no longer has his phone - he destroyed it before leaving Azovstal," she said.

"On July 26, we were told that my father was transferred somewhere. It is not clear where exactly - to another barrack, or perhaps to Donetsk altogether. Then the wife of one of the prisoners of war confirmed that my father was transferred to the barrack where the explosion took place. At the time of the explosion in there were 193 people in the barracks. The lists now being circulated by the Russians say 50 dead and 73 wounded. But what happened to the more than half a hundred people? Did these people die and could not be identified, or were they okay and sent on, transferred to another barrack? I don't understand where exactly my father is - in Donetsk, in Olenivka, and is he alive at all?

After the terrorist attack, I called the Red Cross again, left a search warrant, and asked if they had access to the colony. They replied that they had just sent a request and were waiting for a response. Now we see statements that the Red Cross is not allowed to the site of the explosion and that they did not undertake any obligations," added the daughter of the Ukrainian defender.