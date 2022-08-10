Britain to transfer Ukraine three more multiple rocket launchers and missiles to them, - Wallace

Currently, the country has already provided three launchers similar to the U.S. HIMARS systems. They use the same missiles with a range of up to 80 km.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, Defence Minister Ben Walles confirmed to BBC, that now he will send three more launchers to Ukraine, as well as a significant number of the missiles they launch.

In Copenhagen, at an international conference with allies pledging continued military and financial support for Ukraine, Wallace said these high-precision weapons are already helping Ukraine target Russian ammunition supplies and command centers.

He said Britain was "very pleased" with the way Ukraine was using the missile launchers already provided by the West. According to him, Ukrainian forces have shown that they are much better at discerning which targets to hit so they don't quickly run out of ammunition. Wallace said this is part of Ukraine's transition from using old Soviet-era weapons to modern NATO ones.

"Our continuous support sends a very clear message: Britain and the international community remain opposed to this illegal war and will stand side by side in providing defense military assistance to Ukraine to help it defend itself against Putin's invasion," the British Minister said.

First British M270 multiple-launch rocket systems arrived in Ukraine in July. The M270 system can hit targets at a distance of about 80 km.