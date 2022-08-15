VR continued martial law and general mobilization

The Verkhovna Rada extended martial law in Ukraine for another 90 days - until November 23 of this year.

People's deputy of "European Solidarity" Oleksii Honcharenko announced this on Telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

"The Verkhovna Rada extended martial law for 90 days, until November 23," he said.

This information is also confirmed by People's Deputy of "Holos" Yaroslav Zheleznyak.

"Parliament supported the extension of martial law for 90 days until November 21, 2022 (draft law 7664). The Council also supported the approval of the Decree on "Extending the term of general mobilization" (draft law 7665). Both votes were "FOR" - 328 deputies," he noted Zheleznyak

It was previously reported that Zelensky is asking the Council to extend martial law and general mobilization. Censor.NET also wrote that the Council's Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence supported draft laws on extending martial law and mobilization in Ukraine for 90 days.

Read more: Zaluzhny asks the Ministry of Defense to allow those who are not subject to conscription during mobilization to go abroad, in particular students - " Servant of the People" Grishina