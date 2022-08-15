On November 17, Dutch court will issue verdict in case of downing of MH17

The Dutch court hearing the case of the Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 crash over Donbas in 2014 will issue its verdict on November 17.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by RBC-Ukraine with reference to Reuters.

Prosecutors allege that one Ukrainian and three Russian defendants, all of whom remain at large, helped supply the missile system that the Russian-backed occupiers used to launch a missile attack on the plane on July 17, 2014.

Read more: Meeting on Russia's war crimes in war against Ukraine took place in Hague

It will be recalled that the Boeing 777 of Malaysia Airlines, which was on its way from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur, was shot down on July 17, 2014 in the Torez area (Donetsk region). 298 people died as a result of the fall.

On June 19, 2019, the JIT named four suspects who are believed to be involved in the transportation and combat use of the Buk missile system that shot down the MH17 plane. Three of them are Russians. This is a former FSB officer, the so-called former Minister of Defense of the DPR Igor Girkin (Strelkov), a general, and at the time of the destruction of the plane, a colonel of the Defense Intelligence of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, the head of the Defense Intelligence of the DPR, Serhiy Dubinsky, and lieutenant colonel of the Defense Intelligence special forces Oleg Pulatov, at the time - deputy head of the "intelligence service of the DPR". The fourth is Ukrainian Leonid Kharchenko, who fought on the side of the DPR. All of them were declared internationally wanted.

On March 9, 2020, court hearings in the MH17 case began in the Netherlands.

On June 7, 2021, the merits of the case began. Militants Ihor Girkin and Leonid Kharchenko, as well as Russian general Serhiy Dubinsky, who are suspects in the case, did not appear at the meeting.