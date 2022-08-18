Passport of Russian man was stamped "Russian warship, go f#ck yourself". VIDEO&PHOTOS

A citizen of the Russian Federation living in Ukraine tried to get to Romania. But he was not allowed into this country. And after staying in the border zone, a stamp appeared in his passport with the inscription about a Russian warship.

This happened to Igor Zabotin, and he himself told about it on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

Zabotin is a native of Barnaul. In 2015, he moved from Moscow to Kyiv, received a residence permit in Ukraine. According to the man, with the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, his stay in Ukraine became complicated due to a number of legal difficulties. In particular, he lost access to his bank cards and was afraid to travel in cars with Russian license plates.

So Zabotin decided to return to Russia in a roundabout way: through Romania, Bulgaria, Turkey and Georgia.

But the Romanian border guards did not let him enter the territory of their country. And during his stay in the border zones, a stamp with the inscription "Russian warship, go f#ck yourself" appeared in his passport.

"The checkpoint on the border with Romania. It was put up by Ukrainian customs or border guards, I didn't see this moment," Zabotin writes.

"I'm going to Kyiv again, I don't know whether to be happy or sad. I didn't like both results. It's hard to stay, and I didn't want to go," he added.

