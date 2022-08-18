Chornobyl NPP will resume decommissioning of first three power units

The Licensing Commission of the State Inspectorate of Nuclear Regulation of Ukraine made a decision to restore all licenses for the activities of the Chornobyl NPP in the field of work with radioactive waste.

As is known, after the occupation of the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant by the troops of the Russian Federation, the regulator suspended the validity of the licenses, which effectively paralyzed the work of the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant in the field of decommissioning power units No. 1, 2 and 3, activities at radioactive waste management facilities and certain types of activities in the field of utilization nuclear energy.

As part of measures to restore the validity of licenses, ChNPP completed the necessary list of works. In particular, it confirmed the compliance of the organizational structure, the availability of qualified personnel, material and other resources with the norms and rules of nuclear and radiation safety. For this purpose, the necessary amount of supporting documents and information was prepared, as well as a number of works were carried out on property inventory, survey of radiation objects, premises and the territory of the ChNPP SDP industrial site. Almost all divisions of the enterprise were involved in performing work on license renewal.

"The decision was made taking into account the results of the expert assessment conducted by DYARU with the involvement of experts from the National Nuclear Research and Development Center of Ukraine. DYARU also offered ChNPP to implement a number of additional measures to improve the safety level of the facilities, in accordance with the recommendations of the expert assessment," commented the head of the licensing department of ChNPP Ihor Khom on the renewal of licenses 'as.

It will be recalled that the Russian military held the exclusion zone, in particular the site of the Chornobyl nuclear power plant and the station itself, from February 24 to March 31. The movement of a large amount of heavy military equipment provoked an increase in the level of radiation, and the blackout of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant site threatened to disable the spent nuclear fuel storage facilities.

According to the media, the Russian occupiers managed to seize the territory of the Chornobyl nuclear power plant in a flash thanks to a network of agents who were inspired to Ukraine long before the Russian invasion. The capture of the station opened the shortest way to attack Kyiv.

In addition, the occupiers repeatedly fired at the "Neutron Source" power plant in Kharkiv and de-energized it, which is a violation of safety rules.

Since March 4, they have been holding the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, during its capture, the aggressors also fired at the ZNPP, which led to a fire in the accounting center near the power units, then detonated unexploded ammunition on the territory of the plant itself.