General Staff commented on proceedings against Kryvonos: Statements about Zelensky’s influence on investigative authorities are untrue

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reacted to the information about the opening of the SBI proceedings against Major General Serhiy Kryvonos.

This is reported in the statement of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

"According to the results, it is reported that the SDI cannot and does not communicate with military units by sending any telegrams, but only in the manner specified by the law - through correspondence. At present, such correspondence takes place only with the Ministry of Defense and the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine exclusively in order to find out the facts and circumstances that took place directly during the defense of Zhulyany "Kyiv" airport from 24.02.2022 to 04.03.2022. All the requested information was provided to the SBI in the established order," the message says.

At the same time, the General Staff noted that from February 24, 2022 until today, Kryvonos has not been in military service and was not called up for military service during mobilization.

"The documents provided in the publication are not grounds for enlistment in military service, including during mobilization. Accordingly, no instructions were received from the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine regarding his dismissal from military service.

Subsequently, during the stabilization of the situation around Kyiv, the Kyiv airport was taken under the protection and defense of the Territorial Defense units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and Reserve Major General Serhii Kryvonos was released from assisting in the defense of the Kyiv airport. All decisions regarding the use of forces and means are documented in the established order, so the information with limited access covered in the publication requires a separate reaction of law enforcement agencies," the General Staff continued.

It is also noted that Kryvonos's statements about the president's influence on pre-trial investigation bodies, and his dismissal from military service "do not correspond to reality and have signs of discrediting the top military-political leadership of the state, which is unacceptable during the legal regime of martial law."

"Once again, we appeal to politicians, public opinion leaders, and journalists to refrain from public assessments of combat operations, logistics, support, and commanders' decisions. Only the military leadership possesses all the information and uses it to repel aggression. The key to the successful destruction of the enemy is the non-distribution of this information." - summed up in the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

It will be recalled that earlier it became known that the SBI opened proceedings against Kryvonos for the defense of the Zhuliany airport from the Russian occupiers.

Thus, a telegram was sent to the military headquarters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine at the front about the initiation of a criminal case against Major General Serhii Kryvonos by the State Bureau of Investigation. Investigators are investigating possible illegal actions by Kryvonos and are asking the military if there are any witnesses to these illegal actions during the defense of Kyiv.

The chairman of the board of the Center for Constitutional Modeling Hennadiy Druzenko and a military serviceman, a veteran of the Russian-Ukrainian war Valery Markus spoke in support of Kryvonos.

