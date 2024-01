The military aircraft is intended for direct support of ground troops over the battlefield.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to AFU Air Forces Command.

"On September 16, at around 8:30 a.m., in the sky over Kherson, a unit of the Odesa anti-aircraft missile brigade of the Air Command "South" destroyed another Russian Su-25 attack aircraft," the report says.

Read more: Three Russian Su-24 bombers were shot down yesterday, - AC "South"