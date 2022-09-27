ENG
EU will introduce sanctions for involvement in pseudo-referendums, - Stano

The European Union plans to follow the example of Great Britain and other countries and impose sanctions on the organizers of pseudo-referendums.

This was announced by the spokesman of the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Peter Stano, Censor.NET informs with reference to Radio Liberty.

"There will be consequences for all people who participate in illegal, illegitimate referendums," he emphasized.

Also remind, that previously Great Britain introduced sanctions against the Russian Federation through pseudo-referendums. 

Read more: Putin’s statements about referendums and partial mobilization are another proof that he is interested in escalating war, - Stano

