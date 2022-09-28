4 470 6
4 out of 5 X-59 missiles, which occupants fired at Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions, were shot down - Air Forces of AFU
News Censor.NET War in Ukraine
The Russian occupiers fired five guided air missiles of the X-59 type at objects in the Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions. Air defense units shot down four rockets.
This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to the command of AFU Air Forces.
"During the missile strike, Russian Su-35 fighters used five air-to-air guided missiles of the X-59 type on targets in Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhya regions. Units of the Dnipropetrovsk anti-aircraft missile brigade and the Nikopol anti-aircraft missile brigade," the report reads.
It is noted that one missile was shot down in Zaporizhzhia region, one more in Kryvyi Rih region and two missiles were destroyed near Sinelnikovo settlement in Dnipropetrovsk region.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...